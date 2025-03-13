Newcastle United have teased that striker Alexander Isak is ‘ready’ to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

Isak’s fitness and availability for Newcastle have been a hotly-debated topic ahead of the Carabao Cup final. The striker missed Newcastle’s recent 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League due to a groin issue.

He then complained of ‘tightness’ and was substituted during his return to action in the FA Cup against Brighton & Hove Albion. But he was able to recover and start the 1-0 win at West Ham United on Monday night.

And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe claimed there are ‘no issues’ surrounding the striker’s fitness ahead of Sunday’s final.

Explaining Isak’s substitution against West Ham, Howe said: “I didn't take him off with an injury. I took him off because I thought he was tiring. But no issues that I'm aware of.”

Isak has scored three goals in five Premier League appearances against Liverpool, including scoring on his Newcastle debut at Anfield and in the 3-3 draw at St James’ Park back in December. With 22 goals in all competitions this season, Isak’s availability for Newcastle will be crucial if they want to end a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy.

Howe’s stance as head coach is that if Isak is fit, he will play.

“Footballers are finely-tuned athletes, and when they're ready to play, they have to play, and we have to give them that opportunity,” Howe said last week. “So, fingers crossed Alex will be fine.

“I understand the intense speculation and spotlight on him, but the best thing we can do is just relax and let him play his football.”

Newcastle have further hinted at Isak’s availability and readiness for the final as they posted an image of the striker on social media along with the caption: “Wembley ready.”

Newcastle United predicted line-up v Liverpool

Isak is set to lead the line for Newcastle at Wembley Stadium after being named on the bench in the final two years ago against Manchester United. Bruno Guimaraes is set to lead the side out as captain with Sandro Tonali and Joelinton alongside him in midfield.

Jacob Murphy is expected to be on the right wing with Kieran Trippier behind him at right-back. The left-wing position is up for grabs in Anthony Gordon’s absence but Harvey Barnes’ assist at West Ham on Monday puts him in pole position to keep his place in the side at Wembley.

Tino Livramento, Dan Burn and Fabian Schar are set to make up the defence. The goalkeeper position has been much-debated since Nick Pope’s return from injury.

Howe started Pope against Liverpool at Anfield last month before dropping him for Dubravka in the next game against Brighton. Pope then returned against West Ham on Monday night so the picture isn’t exactly clear when it comes to who the goalkeeper will be.

The fact Howe has started Pope in Newcastle’s last three Premier League matches and the recent fixture against Liverpool would suggest that he is the preferred goalkeeper heading into Sunday’s final.