Newcastle United duo linked with £40million exit - which could hand a transfer boost to new manager
Two senior players could be set to leave Newcastle United – and may hand the club’s new manager a welcome boost.
The search is continuing for Rafa Benitez’s replacement at St James’s Park, with Roberto Martinez remaining the heavy favourite with the bookmakers.
But as the managerial hunt drags on, transfer speculation continues to mount-up – and two key players have now been linked with the exit door.
Reports suggest that midfielder Isaac Hayden may finally seal an exit from Tyneside this summer, having asked to leave the club at the same stage of last season in order to be closer to his young family.
Premier League quartet West Ham, Wolves, Brighton and Watford are thought to be monitoring the former Arsenal youngster after he caught the eye with some impressive performances last season.
A fee of £20million is reported to be enough to prise the midfielder away from St James’s Park.
Striker Dwight Gayle also faces an uncertain future at Newcastle – having spent last season on loan at West Brom.
Out of favour under Benitez, the striker could be handed a chance to shine by whoever succeeds the Spaniard.
But he too is attracting interest, with Stoke City and Leeds United among a host of clubs linked with a move for the 28-year-old.
Gayle’s asking price is also believed to be around the £20million mark – meaning Newcastle’s new manager could be handed a £40milion boost to his transfer kitty should the frontman and Hayden move on.