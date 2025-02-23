Newcastle United duo make first Premier League starts of 2025 as Sandro Tonali decision made v Forest

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Senior Newcastle United Reporter

Published 23rd Feb 2025, 12:52 BST

Newcastle United will line-up against Nottingham Forest without Sandro Tonali on Sunday afternoon at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe has made three changes to his Newcastle side that were beaten 4-0 at Manchester City last time out in the Premier League. Nick Pope returns in goal for the first time in 10 Premier League games in place of Martin Dubravka while Lewis Miley makes his first Premier League start in 12 months in place of Sandro Tonali.

As expected, Tino Livramento returns to the side in place of Kieran Trippier, who returns to the bench.

Newcastle head into the match sitting six points behind Nottingham Forest in the table.

Sandro Tonali ‘a key figure’ for Newcastle United

Tonali was on the bench for Newcastle’s 3-1 win at Nottingham Forest in November but has since proven himself as a key player in Howe’s side in recent months.

“Sandro has become a key figure in our midfield,” Howe admitted. “It's well-documented how good he is on the ball – he's very calm, composed, positive with his passing, very good technically.

“But I just think the off-the-ball work that he does, the transitional aspect of his play has been of the highest level and he's really helped our midfield cope, especially in the away games that we've performed well in.

“In part, that's down to his off-the-ball work. His defensive mindset has been of the very highest level and it's definitely helped the team.”

Newcastle United confirmed line-up v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United’s confirmed starting XI v Forest: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Miley, Willock; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Trippier, Tonali, Wilson, Barnes, Targett, Krafth, Osula, Longstaff

