Brazil manager Ramon Menezes has announced his 23-man squad for the friendly match against World Cup semi-finalists Morocco on March 25. Guimaraes, who was part of Brazil’s World Cup squad in Qatar, has been left out.

Menezes has called-up nine players to a young Brazil squad for the first time but there was no room for a first call-up for Joelinton. The reformed midfielder recently picked up Newcastle’s player of the month award for February.

But the 26-year-old still hopes to earn a call-up to the Brazil squad in the future.

“I still believe and I’m very positive,” Joelinton previously said about his chances. “All I can do is keep up the hard work, give my best and if the chance will come, I will be ready.”

And Guimaraes believes Joelinton will get many more opportunities as he said: "He can think about the next World Cup and continue doing what he’s been doing as he contributes so much here at Newcastle,”

Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton of Newcastle United during the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park on January 31, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Among the players called-up is 18-year-old Andrey Santos – who was linked with a move to Newcastle before joining Chelsea in January.

Guimaraes has played 10 times for Brazil, scoring once. But he’s not the only notable omission from the squad with several other big players left out including Neymar, Alisson and Gabriel Martinelli.

So there is no real cause for concern for Guimaraes’ future in the national team at this stage given several high profile players have been left out in favour of inexperienced youngsters. It will also benefit Newcastle by keeping Guimaraes at the club during the international break ahead of a crucial run of Premier League fixtures.

Goalkeepers: Ederson (Manchester City), Mycael (Athletico Paranaense), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Arthur (America), Emerson Royal (Tottenham), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest), Ibanez (Roma), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Robert Renan (Zenit)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Andrey Santos (Vasco da Gama), Andre (Fluminense), Joao Gomes (Wolverhampton), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras)

