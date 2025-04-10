Dan Burn and Joelinton are at risk of a Premier League ban. Manuel Ugarte is not, however, despite being booked eight times this season. | Getty Images

Newcastle United’s final eight games of the Premier League season gets underway this weekend when they host Manchester United at St James’ Park.

Champions League qualification is the prize waiting for Newcastle United if they can amass enough points to stay in the Premier League’s top-five between now and the end of May. The race to qualify for the Champions League will be a close one, however, with seven teams all striving for just three spots.

With Liverpool and Arsenal seemingly guaranteed their place, anyone from Nottingham Forest in 3rd to Bournemouth in 10th place will believe they can finish in the top five this season. Newcastle United are placed nicely in fifth place and with a game in hand on their nearest rivals.

Having won four in a row in all competitions, Eddie Howe’s side will head into Sunday’s game full of confidence that they can continue this good run and set themselves up for a crucial week of football that will also see them host Crystal Palace and face Aston Villa in the Midlands. However, ahead of these games, Howe will still have to contend with a couple of lingering suspensions - something his opposite number on Sunday does not have to deal with.

Newcastle United suspension news

Joelinton is most at risk of a Premier League ban, with the Brazilian needing to avoid receiving a yellow card on Sunday and against Palace on Wednesday to ensure he is not handed a two-match ban. Joelinton has been booked nine times in the Premier League this season, with his latest yellow card coming during their defeat to Fulham at the beginning of February.

FA rules dictate that ‘players who receive a total of 10 yellow cards in their side's first 32 Premier League matches receive a two-match suspension.’ Newcastle United’s 32nd game of the season comes against the Eagles next week, meaning the 28-year-old has two more games to avoid a booking and a ban.

Dan Burn, meanwhile, is the only other Newcastle United player at risk of being handed a two-match ban. Burn, who missed the defeat to West Ham back in November after being shown five yellow cards, will only be banned if he is booked against both Manchester United and Palace.

Manchester United star to avoid ban

Manchester United, meanwhile, do not have any suspension concerns heading into Sunday’s game, despite Manuel Ugarte sitting on eight Premier League bookings - the same amount as Burn. That is because, unlike Newcastle United, Sunday’s game will be Manchester United’s 32nd league game of the season.

Because of their Carabao Cup final appearance last month, the Magpies have played a game less than most clubs in the Premier League. That game in hand will be played on Wednesday night against Palace - the match which, as mentioned, marks their 32nd of the season.

Ugarte, therefore, can be shown a yellow card at St James’ Park on Sunday and will not be risking a ban in their next outing, one that comes at home to Wolves on Sunday 20 April (2pm kick-off).