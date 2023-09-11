Several Newcastle United players contracts are set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 campaign as the club prepares to make new offers.

With Newcastle looking to continue competing at the top end of the Premier League as well as in the European competitions, several key decisions will have to be made regarding players’ futures this season.

Nine first-team squad members have less than a year remaining on their contract and will be allowed to leave the club for free at the end of the season unless a new deal can be agreed.

Newcastle are keen to tie down key first-team players such as Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson with both players’ contracts set to expire at the end of the season. Wilson ended last season at Newcastle’s top scorer with 18 Premier League goals while Fabian Schar helped The Magpies have the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League last season.

Both Schar and Wilson are likely to be offered new deals by the club to extend their stay at St James’ Park.

But there are several other players whose futures are growing increasingly uncertain as they enter the final nine months of their contracts.

Two players currently out on loan are also unlikely to play for the club again with their contracts expiring shortly after the end of their respective loan spells.

Here are the Newcastle players whose contracts are due to expire in June 2024...

