Newcastle United ‘enquire’ about Chelsea quartet, Striker ‘interested’ in Toon switch

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to their Premier League campaign to three matches when they come up against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Magpies have taken four points from their opening two matches, while the defending champions are sitting pretty at the top of the table with a maximum of six points from six.

But while Eddie Howe’s men prepare for a difficult clash against City, there is still plenty of transfer news to sift through in the meantime.

With that in mind, check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crystal Palace are trying to hijack Leeds United’s move for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, despite the Whites being in “advanced talks” with the winger. The 24-year-old is widely expected to leave Vicarage Road before the transfer window closes at the end of the month. (Foot Mercato)

Leeds United are “keeping an eye” on FC Zurich forward Willy Gnonto, with Whites chiefs Victor Orta and Andrea Radrizzani plotting one “final surprise” in the latter stages of the window. The 18-year-old is a former Inter Milan academy prospect and is said to be attracting interest from several clubs. (Fabrizio Romano - Que Golazo).

Newcastle United have enquired about four Chelsea players who could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge in the coming days. Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Conor Gallagher, and Armando Broja are all on the Magpies’ radar as they look to recruit in attacking options. (The Telegraph)

Joao Pedro is interested in a move to Newcastle United but Watford are “adamant” that the forward will be going nowhere before the end of the transfer window. The Hornets are already understood to have turned down an opening offer of around £20m. (ChronicleLive)

Brighton & Hove Albion have no intention of selling promising Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid are amongst the teams to be keeping tabs on his progress, but the Seagulls maintain that there is “no chance” of the South American leaving in the immediate future. (90min)

Everton and Fulham have joined Nottingham Forest in the race to sign £15m-rated Brighton striker Neal Maupay. The forward is understood to be nearing an exit from the Amex, and has yet to feature in either of Albion’s Premier League matches so far this season. (talkSPORT)

Tottenham have overtaken their competition, including Nottingham Forest , in the race to sign Ruslan Malinovskyi of Atalanta. The Ukrainian attacking midfielder would like to leave the Serie A club if a suitably high-profile offer came in for him this summer, and as things stand, Spurs are said to be in pole position for his services. (TuttoAtalanta)