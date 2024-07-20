Getty Images

Newcastle United are looking to add a new winger to their squad this summer

Newcastle United have made an enquiry for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke as they seek to bolster their options on the right, according to reports.

Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen at right-wing, with Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy utilised in the role last season. Almiron has been linked with a move away from St James' Park.

The Magpies have been linked with a number of wingers this summer with Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville, key West Ham United man Jarrod Bowen, Wolves player Pedro Neto and Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo all said to be on the club’s radar. Newcastle were also linked with Michael Olise but have missed out on the player after he signed a five-year deal with Bayern Munich after a £50m deal was agreed with Crystal Palace.

However, Football Insider reports the Magpies have been in contact with Chelsea to ask about Madueke's availability this window. The 22-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge from PSV Eindhoven for around £29m in January 2023. He has since played 46 times for the Blues, scoring nine goals and providing three assists. He made 80 appearances for PSV and scored 20 goals prior to his switch to Stamford Bridge.

The report from Football Insider adds that no formal talks have taken place and the contact between the clubs has been to gauge if Chelsea would be open to selling the player. The London outfit do need to offload some players in order to raise funds to keep in line with Profit and Sustainability regulations.

Chelsea have already spent around £65m on the signings of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga and Marc Guiu this summer while Tosin Adarabioyo joined on a free transfer after rejecting a new contract at Fulham, while he was also pursued by the Magpies. Another player linked with Newcastle is Jonathan David of Lille. However, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing a bid for the player, who is out of contract at the French club next term.

After missing out on a deal for Olise and with David now being eyed by Premier League rivals Tottenham, Newcastle could possibly see a move for Madueke as a plausible option with the winger starting just 13 of Chelsea’s league fixtures last term.