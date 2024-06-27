AFP via Getty Images

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United as preparations for next season continue.

Newcastle United will already be ramping up their preparations for next season behind the scenes while many of their key stars continue to fight for Euro 2024 glory in Germany. Eddie Howe and his men know that European qualification will be required next season after narrowly missing out in the season just gone.

The Magpies may well need to add to their squad to make that happen, but financial rules may mean offloading a key player or two to make that happen. As Howe and the club’s chiefs work on such issues, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding S.t James’ Park.

Mikautadze ‘interest’

Newcastle are said to be interested in a move for Georgia hero Georges Mikautadze this summer.

Newcastle are said to be interested in a move for Georgia hero Georges Mikautadze this summer. According to Football Insider, the Magpies are among a number of clubs interested in a deal for the 23-year-old after seeing his exploits in Germany, with Mikautadze scoring against Portugal on Wednesday night.

Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Monaco, Lyon and Marseille are all said to have expressed an interest, although Metz are not willing to sell for less than £21.5million after only making his loan move from Ajax permanent this summer. It’s claimed Metz president Bernard Serin has asked controversial agent Willie McKay to speak to interested clubs about possible deals, sensing a big and quick profit.

Pivas deal ‘close’

Newcastle are said to be close to ready to securing the signing of Serbian talent Miodrag Pivas. The Boot Room claim a deal has already been agreed and that the player arrived on Wednesday to complete his medical ahead of a St James’ Park switch.

It’s claimed Newcastle have beaten the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Monaco to the signing, with the versatile defender out of contract with FK Jedinstvo Ub. Pivas can play in both defence and midfield and will likely be a signing for the future.

Ferdinand on Gordon

Rio Ferdinand is hoping Anthony Gordon gets a more significant opportunity as England prepare for their first Euro 2024 knockout game. “Gordon came on at 88 minutes and showed what we’ve all been screaming for – someone who is going to get the ball and go at the full-back,” Ferdinand said on Vibe with Five.

“That’s what we want. Has Gareth Southgate been having us on in the group stages as believes he has enough to go safe and get through? Then he is going to introduce the fearless kids, and that’s what he started to do at the end when he gave us a little taster. He’s said to the fans to get behind us now because this is a sign of what is to come. Gareth, please tell me that’s what you’re doing because if it is you’re a genius.”

Gordon, who trained just fine after a bicycle crash on Thursday near the England camp, said after the Three Lions’ draw with Slovenia: "I won't lie to you, it's frustrating because I want to play, I think every player here does. It's difficult because we have so many good players."