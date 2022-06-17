Woodman started last season between the posts with Martin Dubrava and Karl Darlow recovering from surgery and illness respectively. The 25-year-old spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Bournemouth, but was limited to one FA Cup appearance by the form of Mark Travers.

Woodman has a year left on his United contract, and with the club looking to recruit another goalkeeper this summer, his future looks to lie away from St James’s Park.

Preston have held talks over a move for Woodman, but there’s also understood to be interest in Woodman from a top-flight club.

Woodman may now have to choose between first-team football in the Championship – or a place on a Premier League bench as a No.2.

Woodman – who made five appearances for Newcastle last season – has previously spent time on loan in the Championship with Swansea City.

Speaking to the Gazette last year, Woodman said: “I didn’t really hit me at the time, but now I look back and think about playing at St James’s Park in front of 52,000, I’m more proud of it now than I was at the time, if that makes sense.”

