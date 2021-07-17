Newcastle United enter race for UCL striker, Bruce plots raid on former club

The Magpies struck gold with their loan move for Joe Willock last term, and we brought you news yesterday that they are reportedly confident of sealing a deal that would bring the Arsenal man back to Tyneside for another year.

Given his meteoric rise at St. James’ Park last time out, recapturing the youngster would represent a major coup for the Toon Army.

Willock isn’t the only Premier League starlet on Newcastle’s radar, however, with Steve Bruce’s men also said to be interested in snapping up Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher on a loan deal too.

The midfielder spent last term on loan with West Brom, and was largely speaking a real bright spark in an otherwise dour campaign for the Baggies.

Elsewhere, Newcastle will not offer a new deal to Andy Carroll, according to a report.

The target man’s contract at St James’s Park expired at the end of last month along with those of Christian Atsu and Henri Saivet.

And the striker is now searching for a new club, according to The Times, after being told he will not be offered a new deal.

The 32-year-old made four starts – and 14 substitute appearances – in the Premier League last season. The only goal of Gateshead-born Carroll’s second spell at United came in a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City in January.

Another day has brought another fresh batch of transfer speculation, and we’ve gathered the best of the Premier League’s hottest gossip for you below…

1. Jahanbakhsh set for exit Feyenoord are set to complete a move for Brighton and Hove Albion forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh today once he has completed a medical. (De Telegraaf) (Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: ALASTAIR GRANT Buy photo

2. Chase is on for Benson Luton Town, Millwall and Birmingham City are keen on securing a loan deal for Burnley midfielder Josh Benson. (The Athletic) (Photo by GARETH COPLEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: GARETH COPLEY Buy photo

3. Molumby could leave Former Preston North End loanee Jayson Molumby could leave Brighton in some capacity this summer. (The Athletic) (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) Photo: Jan Kruger Buy photo

4. West Ham keen on Herrera Manchester City are looking to offload some of their fringe players this summer to raise around £100 million through transfer deals before the potential sale of any senior players. As such, West Ham could make a move for winger Yangel Herrera. (Telegraph) (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images) Photo: Fran Santiago Buy photo