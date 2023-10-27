Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are now preparing to return to Premier League action after suffering their first Champions League defeat of the season. Eddie Howe’s men were defeated by Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night, and they have a lot to do to progress to the next stage given their tricky remaining fixtures.

This week they head to the West Midlands to take on a tricky Wolves side as they look to continue making up ground on the top four. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James’ Park.

Sutton’s prediction

Chris Sutton is backing Newcastle to get the best of Wolves this weekend, but only just, tipping a 1-0 away win.

“This is not an easy one to call,” he wrote. “Wolves have put together a four-game unbeaten run and Newcastle have got a few injuries to contend with, as well as Sandro Tonali’s ban for breaching betting rules.

“I like the job Gary O’Neil is doing at Molineux, but the Magpies are defending really well at the moment and that is going to hold the key here. I am going with Newcastle to withstand a bit of pressure and bounce back from their Champions League defeat by Borussia Dortmund by nicking the points.”

Tonali wage talks

The Magpies are said to be considering their options with Sandro Tonali, looking to save a buck after the midfielder was suspended for 10 months over gambling violations. Newcastle will now likely have to replace Tonali in the winter transfer window, but Financial Fair Play will make things difficult.

