A telling change on the bench

Ahead of the match, it became apparent that Callum Wilson and club captain Jamaal Lascelles hadn't travelled with the first-team squad to the Vitality Stadium. Wilson was keen to play his first match against his former club since leaving The Cherries to join The Magpies in 2020 but was a late withdrawal due to a minor hamstring injury while Lascelles didn’t travel due to family reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So head coach Eddie Howe made just one forced change to the side that had drawn 1-1 with West Ham United the previous weekend with Alexander Isak returning from concussion in place of the injured Wilson.

Bournemouth's Argentinian defender Marcos Senesi (L) scores the opening goal past Newcastle United's English goalkeeper Nick Pope during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on February 11, 2023. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

But the player who replaced Lascelles was certainly an interesting one as 16-year-old Lewis Miley was named on the bench for the first time in a Premier League match. The youngster had been training with the first-team in the build-up to the match and has experience working with Howe’s squad already having travelled to Saudi Arabia before playing in the mid-season friendly matches against Al Hilal and Rayo Vallecano.

“Lewis Miley’s been with us consistently,” Howe said ahead of the match. “He’s doing really well in his development, and there have been other players who have really impressed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Miley’s involvement in the matchday squad will have been a great moment for the player, it is perhaps indicative of a greater problem for Howe. Just two games after the transfer window, the Newcastle boss is naming teenage midfielders on his bench, such is the squad’s lack of depth in that position following the sale of Jonjo Shelvey and Bruno Guimaraes’ suspension.

A hamstring injury to Joe Willock in the first half at the Vitality Stadium potentially made the situation more difficult heading into an important match against Liverpool next Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).

Joelinton of Newcastle United is challenged by Hamed Junior Traore of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United at Vitality Stadium on February 11, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfamiliar territory for Newcastle United

After a shaky start to the match, Newcastle found themselves behind as Marcos Senesi tapped in from Dango Ouattara’s corner flick-on to give Bournemouth a first-half lead.

The Magpies had gone six Premier League games without conceding a goal between November and February but had now conceded two in as many matches, with both coming from simple corner routines.

But this goal hit differently as it marked the first time Newcastle had trailed a match against a Premier League side since they last faced The Cherries back in September. Howe’s side have spent the least amount of time behind of any Premier League side so far this season and they’d trail for just 17 minutes on Saturday before Miguel Almiron equalised with his 10th goal of the season on the stroke of half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle fans make heartfelt tribute

Throughout the match, Newcastle fans made it clear that one of the club's former players was still at the forefront of their thoughts after an incredibly difficult week. Winger Christian Atsu is still missing in Turkey following two earthquakes that hit the country.

There have been conflicting reports over the Ghanaian's wellbeing but serious concerns are growing with the earthquakes leaving thousands dead and many more injured.

While there is still some hope of a miracle, Atsu’s name was consistently and loudly chanted by the travelling Toon Army at The Vitality Stadium. Atsu made over 100 appearances for Newcastle between 2016 and 2021, scoring eight goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yellow card concerns

Newcastle defender Sven Botman picked up his first Premier League booking since joining the club last summer. Given his position and willingness to get stuck-in, it's impressive that it had taken the 23-year-old so long to be shown a yellow.

But one player well-versed in cautions is Joelinton as the midfielder picked up his ninth of the season in stoppage time. He is now just one booking away from a two-match Premier League ban, further adding to Newcastle’s midfield strain.

While the suspension is likely to come for Joelinton sooner rather than later unless he can somehow avoid a yellow for each of Newcastle’s next 10 league games, there was some concern that the Brazilian would miss the Carabao Cup final if he were to be booked next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately yellow card suspensions do not carry over into the Carabao Cup, meaning Joelinton will be available to play as long as he avoids injury or a red card.

Contrasting receptions for Newcastle United men

As expected, Bournemouth icon and Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe received an overwhelmingly positive reception on his return to the Vitality Stadium from the moment he stepped off the team coach. Howe’s name was chanted by both sets of fans while Bournemouth supporters took aim for one Newcastle player in particular.

Ryan Fraser joined Newcastle on a free transfer following his release from The Cherries in 2020. The winger, who had effectively grown up as a player at Bournemouth and made over 200 appearances for the club, controversially refused to extend his stay at the Vitality Stadium after the Covid-19 break and help try to keep the club in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bournemouth were ultimately relegated without Fraser and only returned to the Premier League this season.

And as expected, the home fans took aim at Fraser throughout the game with intense rounds of booing as he warmed up as well as a series of colourful chants that we couldn't repeat here.

Fraser didn’t get on the pitch despite Bournemouth fans urging Howe to sub him on. But the winger seemed to take the abuse reasonably well as he was spotted smiling on the bench alongside Matt Ritchie, who received a comparatively good reception on his return to his former club.