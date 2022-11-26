Newcastle, Everton and Arsenal stars named in Premier League’s seven fastest players in 2022-23 - gallery
Newcastle United, Everton and Arsenal stars named in Premier League’s seven fastest players in 2022-23
Data published by the Premier League shows which players have set the highest top speeds so far during the 2022-23 campaign. Exactly 1km/h seperates the seventh ranked player with the top ranked player with only 0.4km/h seperating the top three.
The highest speed recorded in the league so far this season is 36.6km/h. For comparison, 100m world record holder Usain Bolt recorded a top speed of 44.72km/h, averaging 37.58km/h over the distance.
Here are the Premier League’s top seven players ranked by top speed in matches so far this season...