Newcastle United, Everton and Arsenal stars named in Premier League’s seven fastest players in 2022-23

Data published by the Premier League shows which players have set the highest top speeds so far during the 2022-23 campaign. Exactly 1km/h seperates the seventh ranked player with the top ranked player with only 0.4km/h seperating the top three.

The highest speed recorded in the league so far this season is 36.6km/h. For comparison, 100m world record holder Usain Bolt recorded a top speed of 44.72km/h, averaging 37.58km/h over the distance.

Here are the Premier League’s top seven players ranked by top speed in matches so far this season...

1. Jack Stacey - AFC Bournemouth Recorded top speed: 35.6 km/hr

2. Allan Saint-Maximin - Newcastle United Recorded top speed: 35.7 km/h

3. Diogo Dalot - Manchester United Recorded top speed: 35.8 km/h

4. Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal Recorded top speed: 35.9 km/h