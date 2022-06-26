The 25-year-old recently secured a permanent move to Championship side Preston North End, ending his 11 year spell with The Magpies

Woodman made his debut for Newcastle’s reserve side as a 14-year-old and went on to progress through the ranks at England youth level. The goalkeeper was loaned out seven times during his time at Newcastle, where first-team opportunities were limited.

But Woodman finally made his Premier League debut for the club against West Ham United at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. He went on to play a further three times for The Magpies in the top flight.

And in search of regular first-team football, Woodman decided to call it a day on his time on Tyneside as he made the permanent switch to Preston.

The Croydon-born shot-stopper enjoyed a successful two-year spell on loan at Swansea in the second-tier and spent the second half of last season with promotion-winning AFC Bournemouth but failed to make a league appearance.

Following his departure, the goalkeeper posted an emotional farewell message on social media: “11 years at Newcastle. Massive thank you to the staff, players and fans.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment of my time in this fantastic city. I’m buzzing to see the hope and optimism now surrounding the club and wish everyone at Newcastle United the very best for the future.”

