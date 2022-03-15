Most sides are now into their final 10 league matches of the campaign as they battle for the title, European places or for survival.

For Newcastle United, it has been a fight to avoid the drop since the start of the season. Although they now sit nine points clear of the bottom three with 10 games remaining, head coach Eddie Howe insists his side are still in a relegation battle.

And there are some tough fixtures to come.

We have looked at every side currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table to compare their final fixture run-in to end the season. As expected, some sides have tougher matches on paper than others, so we have ranked each club based on the average points per game of their remaining opponents.

Who will avoid the drop this season?

1. Leicester City Leicester City are in no real danger of relegation and have, on paper at least, the easiest run-in of fixtures to end the season of any side in the bottom half with an average PPG per opponents of 1.196. The Foxes currently sit 12th on 33 points and 12 games left to play. Fixtures remaining: Everton (A), Norwich (H), Chelsea (A), Brentford (H), Manchester United (A), Crystal Palace (H), Newcastle (A), Aston Villa (H), Spurs (A), Everton (H), Watford (A), Southampton (H). Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2. Crystal Palace Palace are 11th on 34 points following a solid point against Manchester City on Monday night. Their remaining fixtures are also favourable with an average opponent PPG of 1.23. Fixtures remaining: Newcastle (A), Arsenal (H), Leciester (A), Everton (A), Leeds (H), Southampton (A), Watford (H), Aston Villa (A), Manchester United (H). Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3. Burnley Burnley are 19th on 21 points, one point from safety. But they do have some interesting final fixtures coming up against several of the teams in and around them in the table. The average PPG of their remaining opponents is 1.312. Fixtures remaining: Aston Villa (A), Everton (H), Southampton (H), Man City (H), Norwich (A), West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Watford (A), Aston Villa (H), Spurs (A), Newcastle (H) Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

4. Brentford The Bees took a crucial step towards Premier League safety with a win against Burnley over the weekend. They are now eight points clear of the relegation zone with nine games to play. The average points per game of their remaining opponents is 1.35. Fixtures remaining: Leicester (A), Chelsea (A), West Ham (H), Watford (A), Spurs (H), Man Utd (A), Southampton (H), Everton (A), Leeds (H) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales