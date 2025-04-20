Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Theo Walcott believes that Newcastle United should sign Ipswich town striker Liam Delap this summer.

Delap joined the Tractor Boys last summer ahead of their return to the Premier League. Whilst their stay in the top-flight looks like coming to an end after just one season, Delap’s 12 goals have been a shining light for Kieran McKenna’s side - although keeping hold of him this summer could prove to be very tricky.

A reported release clause, one that will be active if and when Ipswich’s relegation from the Premier League is confirmed, means Delap could leave for just £30m this summer if a club triggers that option. Newcastle United have been mentioned among Delap’s potential suitors as they look for ways to strengthen their attacking options - but they will face stiff competition for his signature.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea will all be in the market for a striker this summer and Delap, having proved he is more than capable at Premier League level, will be someone they are interested in signing. With Alexander Isak in red-hot form, though, any striker they sign this summer will likely have to settle for a place as deputy to the Swedish international.

That, however, shouldn’t stop him moving to St James’ Park - at least according to former Arsenal forward Walcott.

Theo Walcott recommends Newcastle United transfer

Speaking to the Premier League , Walcott compared Delap to Newcastle United’s all-time record goalscorer Alan Shearer and that is ‘throwback’ style of play would go down well in the north east: “Liam Delap is a player who actually reminds me of a Newcastle player," he said.

“[He reminds me of] Alan Shearer a little bit if I’m going to compare him to someone because of his stature, his hunger to bully defenders. He doesn’t care if you’re playing the top teams; we’ve seen that this year already.

“I think as well, the amount of goals he’s scored in a struggling Ipswich side at times shows his character that he actually believes he’s always going to have an opportunity. I think that’s one thing as well, giving him that opportunity, he takes things quick.

“People forget how powerful he is, and I like the fact that he’s a bit of an old school [player].”

Newcastle United’s summer transfer business

After three very subdued transfer windows, largely caused by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, the Magpies should have the freedom to really attack this summer window. They have more PSR headroom and should be able to spend money - although with a few positions in the squad needing to be strengthened, they will still have to act smart this summer.

A new right-winger is an essential signing they need to make, whilst strengthening at goalkeeper and in defence is also set to be some of their main priorities. Of course, keeping hold of their key players will also be key this summer as they look to build towards a campaign that, hopefully, will see them play Champions League football again.