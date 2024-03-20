Newcastle United have been handed another major injury blow after the club confirmed that defender Sven Botman has been ruled-out of action for up to nine months after suffering a knee injury during their FA Cup defeat to Man City at the weekend. Botman suffered a knee injury back in September but opted against surgery and returned to the team in late-December.

However, news that he has sustained yet another injury broke on Wednesday evening and the Dutchman is expected to undergo surgery next week to repair the issue. Botman will be out of action for at least six months, with the potential that he will not return until the end of the calendar year.

A statement from the club read: 'Newcastle United defender Sven Botman will undergo surgery next week after suffering a knee injury against Manchester City.

'Following further assessment, a scan has confirmed that he sustained an injury to his ACL during Saturday's match and he is expected to return to action within six-to-nine months. The Dutch centre-back initially sustained a knee injury in September 2023 and elected for a non-surgical rehabilitation plan - a decision which saw him return to action in December.

'Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Sven a full and speedy recovery.'

Botman will join players such as Joelinton, Callum Wilson and Nick Pope as long-term absentees at the club. Whilst Pope could be back in action next month, both Joelinton and Wilson face a race against time to feature again this season.

Botman, meanwhile, will certainly miss the rest of this season and the beginning of next season as he recovers from this fresh setback. Here, we take a look at Newcastle United's current injury list and when those players currently sidelined can be expected back in action:

1 . Tino Livramento (ankle) Livramento picked up a twisted ankle injury at Chelsea which ruled him out for the Manchester City trip. He is set to be back involved after the international break. Expected return: West Ham United (H) - 30/03 Photo Sales

2 . Harvey Barnes (hamstring) Missed Chelsea and Manchester City matches with a minor hamstring injury. Expected return: West Ham United (H) - 30/03 Photo Sales

3 . Kieran Trippier (calf) Trippier was forced off during the 3-0 win over Wolves with a calf injury. Following a scan result, Trippier has been ruled out for a few weeks. He has not joined up with England because of the injury. Expected return: West Ham United (H) - 30/03 Photo Sales