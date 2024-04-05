Newcastle United face Fulham at Craven Cottage on aiming to bounce back from their late draw to Everton in midweek. That game saw the Magpies leave St James’ Park without picking up any further injury issues, however, Eddie Howe still has a number of concerns heading to the capital.

The club have to deal with long-term injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles whilst Sandro Tonali’s suspension means he is still unable to feature. Joelinton, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson also face a race against time to be fit before the end of the campiagn, whilst injuries to Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento and Matt Targett have left them very stretched in defence.

On Livramento, Howe confirmed that he will be missing for a few more weeks after injuring his ankle against West Ham. He said: “Tino’s was quite obvious when you look at the footage.

“It’s strange really the ball hits him as he’s trying to plant his ankle on the floor and it has twisted it to an uncomfortable angle and you can see that it has caused him pain. Thankfully it’s not as serious as it could have been and we anticipate he could be back quite quickly.”

Further up the field, Lewis Miley is still missing whilst Miguel Almiron has also been ruled-out for a couple of weeks after being injured during the win against the Hammers. Speaking about the Paraguayan, Howe said: “Miggy, just crossing the ball his studs caught in the turf and he twisted his knee slightly. Again not a serious injury but enough to keep him out for a couple of weeks.”

Here, ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Fulham, we take a look at the latest injury news from the clubs and the expected return dates of all the players set to miss Saturday’s game:

1 . Matt Targett (achilles) Targett has been missing since picking up a hamstring injury against Man Utd back in November. He has featured on the bench in their last couple of outings before dropping out v West Ham and Everton in what is understood to be a minor setback in his recovery. Expected return: Tottenham Hotspur (H) - 13/04

2 . Kieran Trippier (calf) Trippier was forced off during the 3-0 win over Wolves with a calf injury. He has since been ruled out for over a month. Set for another couple of weeks out at least. Expected return: Crystal Palace (A) - 24/04

3 . Nick Pope (shoulder) Nick Pope dislocated his shoulder against Manchester United in December and required surgery. Eddie Howe has said the goalkeeper is still a number of weeks away and isn't expected back until 'late April'. Expected return: Sheffield United (H) - 27/04