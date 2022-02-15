And Blyth-born Burn, 29, quickly slotted into Howe’s back four – and helped the team keep only its third clean sheet of the season.

“He was excellent,” said United’s head coach. “Again, very calm. I thought he added a real composure to the back line. Aerially very good, swept up a lot of dangerous-looking situations in a calm, composed way.

“So I thought it was a great debut, and so nice, for him, that it was here. Obviously, I know how much the club means to him, his history here, so it was a great moment.”

