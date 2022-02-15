Newcastle United transfer news: NUFC expected to ‘return to fray’ for player, Toon reportedly set to rival Arsenal in striker race

Eddie Howe has given his verdict on Dan Burn’s Newcastle United debut.

By Jason Jones
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 8:22 am

Burn, signed from Brighton and Hove Albion on transfer deadline day in a £12million deal, starred in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa. The defender, released by Newcastle at a young age, was handed a start after Jamaal Lascelles was ruled out of the Premier League game through illness.

And Blyth-born Burn, 29, quickly slotted into Howe’s back four – and helped the team keep only its third clean sheet of the season.

“He was excellent,” said United’s head coach. “Again, very calm. I thought he added a real composure to the back line. Aerially very good, swept up a lot of dangerous-looking situations in a calm, composed way.

“So I thought it was a great debut, and so nice, for him, that it was here. Obviously, I know how much the club means to him, his history here, so it was a great moment.”

1. PSG plot Diop swoop

Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain are reportedly set to offer West Ham United as much as £50m in exchange for defender Issa Diop. (Various) (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Photo Sales

2. Man United keen on Nkunku

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku this summer. (ESPN) (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo Sales

3. Palace face Zaha battle

Crystal Palace are facing a battle to convince Wilfried Zaha to sign a new contract. The player’s deal expires in summer 2023, but the 29-year-old is not planning to sign an extension. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Photo Sales

4. Brighton still keen on Rodon

Brighton could look to rekindle their interest in Tottenham defender Joe Rodon at the end of the season. Leeds United have also been linked. (SussexWorld) (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Photo Sales
Eddie HoweDan BurnBrighton and Hove AlbionDefenderPremier LeagueJamaal LascellesBlythAston Villa
Next Page
Page 1 of 3