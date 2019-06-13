Newcastle United eye cut-price deal for Barcelona wonderkid - Man United, Man City, Borussia Dortmund & AS Roma linked

Newcastle United have reportedly made an 'approach' to sign Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati.

According to a report in the Daily Record the Magpies have joined Manchester United in trying to poach the 16-year-old from the Nou Camp.

Manchester City, managed by former Barca player and boss Pep Guardiola, were keen to snap up the youngster earlier this year, after he has grown increasingly unhappy with his progress through the ranks in Spain.

Barca have offered the Guinea-Bissau-born player a three-year deal but the winger, top scorer for the Barca youth side, is said to be exploring his options.

The report states: "Ansu, who will turn 17 in October, feels he is ready to step up to the senior ranks in the coming season and has asked to be promoted to a Barca B team that recently finished eighth in La Liga's Segunda Division B.

"Barcelona want the forward to spend another with their under-19 side before making that step up. Primarily playing off the left wing, Fati started the last six of Barca's UEFA Youth League fixtures scoring four times, including both their goals in a 2-2 semi-final against Chelsea that was ultimately lost in a penalty shoot-out."

Borussia Dortmund and Ligue 1 duo AS Monaco and Nice have made offers to the player, who is out-of-contract this summer.

It remains to be seen whether United can do any deals, in or out, while they are in managerial limbo with Rafa Benitez.

The manager is yet to pen a new deal at St James’s Park – his contract runs out on June 30.