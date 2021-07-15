Newcastle United eye double swoop, Leeds United snub plus updates at West Ham, Everton and Manchester United
Newcastle United are preparing for their first pre-season friendlies this weekend – while their Premier League rivals are also stepping up preparations for the new campaign.
The Magpies have two friendly matches scheduled to take place on Sunday, when Steve Bruce is set to split his squad for games at Harrogate Town and York City.
Newcastle will also be hoping to make some new signings before their opening league fixture against West Ham at St James’ park on Saturday, August 15.
There has also been talk of outgoings in recent weeks, with some players looking to leave Tyneside to gain more first-team football.
Elsewhere in the Premier League talk of big-money deals and eye-catching moves is also starting to increase as top-flight managers look to strengthen their squads this summer.
Here’s some of the latest Premier League gossip from around the web, including some interesting reports concerning Newcastle and their rivals.