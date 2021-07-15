The Magpies have two friendly matches scheduled to take place on Sunday, when Steve Bruce is set to split his squad for games at Harrogate Town and York City.

Newcastle will also be hoping to make some new signings before their opening league fixture against West Ham at St James’ park on Saturday, August 15.

There has also been talk of outgoings in recent weeks, with some players looking to leave Tyneside to gain more first-team football.

Elsewhere in the Premier League talk of big-money deals and eye-catching moves is also starting to increase as top-flight managers look to strengthen their squads this summer.

Here’s some of the latest Premier League gossip from around the web, including some interesting reports concerning Newcastle and their rivals.

1. Newcastle eye double swoop Newcastle believe they are close to agreeing a deal to re-sign Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock and are also interested Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, according to the Daily Telegraph. Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo

2. Cisse eyes Premier League return Former Magpies striker Papiss Cisse, 36, has told Sky Sports News he is "ready to play football in England again" five years after leaving St James' Park. Photo: Clive Rose Buy photo

3. Benitez calls for Everton ambition New Everton boss Rafa Benitez has called on the club to be 'ambitious' in the transfer market but says some players may have to leave to bring in new signings. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Buy photo

4. Tottenham face Danny Ings challenge According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham face a serious challenge to sign top transfer target Danny Ings this summer, with Southampton specifically reluctant to do business with Spurs. Photo: Pool Buy photo