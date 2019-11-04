Metz's Senegalese forward Habib Diallo celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Metz (FCM) and Toulouse (TFC) at Saint Symphorien stadium in Longeville-lès-Metz, eastern France, on September 28, 2019. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

According to a report in the Express, the Magpies are monitoring the goalscoring form of Metz striker Habib Diallo, along with Premier League rivals Leicester City.

The Senengalese international has scored eight goals this season, putting him second only to AS Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder.

Averaging a goal every 125 minutes in the French top flight, Diallo’s record compares favourably to the crop of current United strikers.

Steve Bruce’s ‘turn to’ No9 Joelinton, United’s record signing, has scored just one goal this campaign, with Andy Carroll and Dwight Gayle yet to register. Other attackers have also contributed just one goal with Yoshinori Muto registering one League Cup goal, and Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron yet to net.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...