Newcastle United eye move for Queens Park Rangers midfielder – report
Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing a move for Queens Park Rangers midfielder Ryan Manning.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th October 2019, 20:34 pm
According to Football Insider, Steve Bruce is an admirer of the 23-year-old, who has been impressing in West London in a new role at left-back this season under Mark Warburton.
Manning is out of contract at Loftus Road this summer, although the club do have an option to extend his current deal by a year.
Southampton are also thought to be interested in the player.