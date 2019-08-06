Newcastle United eye 'one or two' deals as head coach Steve Bruce admits to have transfer irons in the fire
Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce admits the club are far from finished in the transfer market with just two days remaining.
The Magpies have so far added Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin and Jetro Willems to the first team pool at a combined cost of around £51million. Fringe bodies Jake Turner, Kyle Scott and soon-to-be-announced Ludwig Francillette have also been signed to bolster the club’s under-23 side.
Bruce played down talk of a busy last few days on Tyneside at the weekend, but it appears as if things are starting to ramp up behind the scenes, with the head coach admitting to having ‘one or two things’ up his sleeve.
“I hope we are not finished,” he said.
“We are still hopeful that we have one or two things up our sleeve. We will know a little bit more in the next 24 hours. I would envisage we still have one or two bits still to do.”
Bruce was far from everyone’s first choice to replace Spaniard Rafa Benitez on Tyneside – and it’s a fact not lost on the man himself.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Bruce said he hopes fans will judge him on what he’s able to deliver on the park.
“I’m hoping that we can have a little bit of time,” he said.
“Whoever comes in was going to have difficult shoes to fill. I’ve said to the supporters give me a chance and judge me on what you see. I hope I can give them something to shout about.”