News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Newcastle United ‘eye’ £35m Everton star as Chris Wood replacement

Newcastle United have already identified Chris Wood’s replacement should the 31-year-old move to Nottingham Forest this month – according to reports.

By Joe Buck
6 hours ago - 1 min read

The Sun report that the Magpies are lining up a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin should Wood's move to the City Ground be sanctioned by the club. Calvert-Lewin is valued at £35m by Everton.

Read More
Revealed: Newcastle United’s 13 highest earners and how much they earn per week ...
Hide Ad

Everton’s struggles this season sees them languishing at the wrong end of the Premier League table with a clutch of their top stars, including Calvert-Lewin, Anthony Gordon and Jordan Pickford, set to leave Goodison Park this summer if they are relegated to the Championship. Although the report states Newcastle see Calvert-Lewin as a replacement for Wood, the Magpies may wait until summer to land the 25-year-old if a fee cannot be agreed this month.

Most Popular

Injury problems have plagued Calvert-Lewin’s season with the striker only being able to make nine Premier League appearances so far this campaign, with his solitary goal coming in Everton’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in October.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Chris WoodEvertonDominic Calvert-LewinNottingham Forest