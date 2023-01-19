The Sun report that the Magpies are lining up a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin should Wood's move to the City Ground be sanctioned by the club. Calvert-Lewin is valued at £35m by Everton.

Everton’s struggles this season sees them languishing at the wrong end of the Premier League table with a clutch of their top stars, including Calvert-Lewin, Anthony Gordon and Jordan Pickford, set to leave Goodison Park this summer if they are relegated to the Championship. Although the report states Newcastle see Calvert-Lewin as a replacement for Wood, the Magpies may wait until summer to land the 25-year-old if a fee cannot be agreed this month.

Injury problems have plagued Calvert-Lewin’s season with the striker only being able to make nine Premier League appearances so far this campaign, with his solitary goal coming in Everton’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in October.