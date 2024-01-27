Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The January transfer window is approaching a climax and deals will be done across the Premier League over the next few days. Newcastle United find themselves in a difficult situation due to Financial Fair Play, but the club continue to be linked with a host of names as the February 1 deadline approaches.

Here's a look at some of the headlines coming out of St James' Park.

Joelinton 'could leave'

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has refused to rule out a summer exit for Joelinton as his contract ticks down. The Brazilian has just 18 months left to run on his contract at St James' Park and while talks have taken place regarding fresh terms, the parties are yet to reach an agreement.

Joelinton, who is currently sidelined with a thigh injury and isn't expected to play again this season, has spent five seasons with the Magpies, bagging 25 goals in all competitions to cement himself as something of a cult hero. But, with Newcastle up against it in terms of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, sacrifices may have to be made.

"He has 18 months left on his contract," Howe said. "As his manager, I’m determined for him to stay. I love him as a person and a player, so that would be my wish, for him to sign a long-term contract. But of course there’s more to it than that.

"There’s Joe’s wishes and what he wants. Before he signs a contract he has to be entirely happy with everything. We’re not at that stage yet."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe added when asked about the possibility Joelinton may have played his last game in black and white: “I’m not a fortune teller and I certainly hope that is not the case. There is a possibility that could be the case but I don’t know. 18 months (left on a contract) is a vulnerable time for a club.

"The club will need to tie Joe down to a longer-term contract or there is a possibility he will be sold in the summer. That is just the reality of the situation.".

Leicester City man eyed

Newcastle United are said to be one of several Premier League clubs eyeing up a move for Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. According to HITC, Newcastle, Everton and Arsenal are mulling over the Championship midfielder, while Brighton and Hove Albion have gone as far as to make an approach.