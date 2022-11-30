Gareth Southgate’s England are through to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals where they will face Senegal after topping their group.

Meanwhile, the return of the Premier League gets closer with each passing day as Newcastle United prepare to face Bournemouth in the EFL Cup before travelling to Leicester City on Boxing Day. Not long after the January transfer window will open and clubs across the country can once again make moves to try and improve their squads. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

Advertisement Hide Ad

England striker Tammy Abraham is no longer considered ‘non-transferable’ by Roma and could make a summer return to the Premier League with Aston Villa touted as a potential destination (Calciomercato)

Liverpool and Chelsea are joined by Real Madrid and PSG in showing an interest in Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus who is currently impressing at the World Cup with Ghana (Fichajes)

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have all asked about Kudus’ current situation while Everton came close to landing 22-year-old Kudus in the summer with a £15 million offer (90min)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United have the option to extend Marcus Rashford’s current contract, which expires at the end of the season, by one year but want to tie the England striker down with a long term deal (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham Hotspur have made enquiries to Inter over right wing-back Denzel Dumfries who is currently staring for The Netherlands a the World Cup (90min)

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham have told Conor Coventry he is free to find a new club ahead of the January window with the midfielder out of contract at the end of the season and struggling to force his way into the first team (Football Insider)

Chelsea may be open to selling both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy as the consider bringing in a new first choice goalkeeper next summer (The Sun)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United will face a serious challenge if they choose to move for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez with Chelsea and Manchester United also said to be interested in the Mexican international (NewcastleWorld via Fabrizio Romano)