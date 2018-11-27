Newcastle United facing battle for in-demand international winger - reports

Newcastle United have been identified as one of several European clubs scouting Bordeaux attacker Francois Kamano - according to a report.

The French media outlet Mercato 365 claim the Magpies were among those watching the 22-year-old in Bordeaux's 0-0 draw with Dijon on Saturday.

Rafa Benitez, still thought to be unaware of what his January transfer kitty will be, is keen to strengthen his squad as he looks to guide the club away relegation danger.

Speculation over recent weeks has suggested the Spaniard will prioritise a move for a striker, a number 10 and a left-back with Kamano's versatility arguably a big attraction.

Kemano, who can play as an out-an-out striker and winger, has scored eight goal in 17 appearances for the Ligue 1 club which has grabbed the attention from elsewhere.

But should Benitez decide to swoop for the ex-Bastia man, Newcastle will have to hold off competition from some of Europe's top clubs.

Atletico Madrid and AC Milan are named in a list that also includes Burnley, Crystal Palace, Atlanta and Hannover.

As well as his club form catching the eye, Kamano also boosts a strong international pedigree with 23 caps for Guinea.