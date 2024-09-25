Fulham and Brentford are reportedly interested in striking a deal to sign Wilson in the January transfer window despite the striker potentially being available for free at the end of the season. According to The Sun, Newcastle are keen to raise funds as they plan to reignite their pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in January.

Newcastle signed Wilson from AFC Bournemouth in 2020 for £20million and he has gone on to score 48 goals in 108 appearances for the club. The 32-year-old has been out injured with back and hamstring problems since pre-season and is still around a month away from returning.

Wilson is understood to be open to exploring new opportunities away from Newcastle with Alexander Isak the first choice striker at the club. While the nine-time England international boasts an impressive scoring record for Newcastle, there have been long-standing concerns over his fitness.

Wilson has played just 267 out of a possible 3240 minutes of football for Newcastle in 2024 due to various injury issues. In January, he was linked with a move away to AC Milan and Atletico Madrid and was once again linked with an exit in the summer.

But Wilson’s injury and Newcastle being unable to find a suitable replacement for him meant he remained at St James’ Park heading into the final year of his contract. With the player unlikely to agree a new deal as things stand, Newcastle may look to cash-in to avoid losing the striker for nothing.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe provided an injury update on Wilson last week.

“With Callum, we’re looking at a situation where we’re hoping to have him back in full training by the next international break, ready for the games following,” said Howe.

“It’s maybe not healed as quickly as we’d hoped, so there’s been a slight adjustment, but hopefully we’ll have him back fully fit and firing for the next group of games. That will be really important because we have missed him.