Premier League clubs unanimously agreed not to release players for fixtures taking place in countries on the Government’s red list – as they would have to quarantine for 10 days on their return to England. There is no exemption for athletes.

Chile, Mexico and Paraguay have asked FIFA to sanction those clubs which did not release players for this month’s international games, according to Sky Sports. FIFA have reportedly contacted the club to remind it of the rules.

Newcastle could be prevented from fielding Almiron in the September 11 game against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Miguel Almiron.

Steve Bruce believes that the club had no choice but to block Almiron from linking up with his country.

Speaking last week, United’s head coach said: "The one thing you can’t do is let them go, come back and expect them to stay in a hotel for 10 days, because he (Almiron) will probably miss three games.”

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “Premier League clubs have always supported their players’ desires to represent their countries – this is a matter of pride for all concerned. However, clubs have reluctantly but rightly come to the conclusion that it would be entirely unreasonable to release players under these new circumstances.

"Quarantine requirements mean that players’ welfare and fitness will be significantly impacted. We understand the challenges that exist in the international match calendar, and remain open to workable solutions."

Chile called up Blackburn Rovers's Ben Brereton and Watford's Francisco Sierralta, while Wolverhampton Wanderers's Raul Jimenez was selected by Mexico.

