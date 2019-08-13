Newcastle United fan group want independent audit of club finances – as offered by Mike Ashley
The Magpie Group – a Newcastle United fan organisation – want to take Mike Ashley up on his offer of an open, independent audit of the club’s finances.
In an interview with the Daily Mail, Ashley said: “Some of the fans don't even believe the accounts. ‘Where's the money? You've got it somewhere.’
“But you can put any accountant on our books and it's whiter than white. I've felt like challenging the fans on that sometimes. I'll pay and you can have an independent auditor come in and review us. But will you please stop saying these things? I'm guilty of a lot, but not that.”
And in a statement released today the fan group revealed they want to take Ashley up on his offer.
The statement reads: “The Magpie Group has written to Mike Ashley challenging him to make good his offer made during his recent interview in the Daily Mail to pay for an independent auditor to examine the books at Newcastle United.
“The group, who include a chartered accountant among its members, are keen to explore where the money which meant that Newcastle United were ranked 19th richest club in the world earlier this year has gone.
“The club has benefited from the riches of Premier League TV deals for 10 of the 12 years Ashley has been in charge and it will be interesting to find out why so little has been invested in the team and club infrastructure.
“The group awaits Mr Ashley’s response.”