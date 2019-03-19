Newcastle United fans accused of setting off a flare in bar at Bournemouth

Newcastle United fans have been accused of setting off a flare during their visit to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

According to a report in the Bournemouth Daily Echo, staff as young as 16 said they felt threatened during the indecent which allergically took place just before half-time.

The incident happened around an hour before an alleged pitch invasion at full-time, which resulted in five Newcastle fans being charged.

A police investigation has been launched to investigate the half-time indecent, with the Bournemouth newspaper claiming 'several members of staff' contacted them to describe the 'shocking incident.'

The report caused something of a stir on social media, with some United fans who were at the game questioning the report.

@hardy1473 said: "Lies, lies and damn lies...thats right, I'm calling you lot bare faced liars..I was on the concourse at half time and that did NOT happen.."

@stevewallwork added: "I was downstairs at half time. They shut the bar over accusations of fans throwing things. There was no smoke. So what kind of flare was it then?"

@NUFC360 tweeted: "Since you are stating these events as fact, I and every other #nufc fan would like to back this up with some evidence."