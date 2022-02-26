Newcastle United fans brilliantly show their love for Joelinton as revival under Eddie Howe continues

Eddie Howe’s side beat Brentord 2-0 to make it 13 points from a possible 15 in recent weeks.

The result also took the club above their hosts, Everton and Leeds United – and into 14th place.

Guimaraes was also given a longer run-out at the Brentford Community Stadium by Howe, who has overseen a remarkable on-pitch transformation since taking charge in November.

The game also saw Christian Eriksen make his Brentford debut, though the story, for United fans, was again the performance of their team, which is now unbeaten in seven Premier League games.

Newcastle had been 12 points behind Brentford in mid-January. Now, they are a point above them with two games in hand ahead of next weekend's home game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Howe, again without Allan Saint-Maximin as well as Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson, named an unchanged side, despite the availability of Javier Manquillo.

Newcastle didn’t get an early breakthrough, but they got an early advantage. Josh Dasilva was dismissed in the 11th minute following a VAR check.

Joelinton celebrates Newcastle United's first goal.

Dasilva had gone over the ball and caught Matt Targett on the shin just outside the Brentford box.

United tried to press home their advantage, and Ryan Fraser and Matt Targett delivered a series of balls to Chris Wood, who forced a save with a downward header.

Newcastle pressed on, and their breakthrough wasn’t long in coming. Fraser delivered another cross from the left, and Joelinton rose above his marker to head it home at the far post.

Joelinton ran the length of the pitch to joyfully celebrate with the club’s 1,700 travelling fans, who again believe in their club. The 25-year-old’s only previous goal had come in the home fixture between the two sides in November which ended 3-3.

Christian Eriksen makes his Brentford debut.

That game was Howe’s first in charge, though the club’s incoming head coach hadn’t been able to take his seat in the dugout after testing positive for Covid-19.

Back then, the club was seemingly heading for the Championship, but a run of four wins from five games has changed everything,

Things got better before the break. Fabian Schar led a quick break upfield and rolled the ball to Willock, who deftly lifted the ball over Raya to score for the second successive game.

Howe sent out an unchanged side for the second half, as did Thomas Frank, though his first change wasn't long in coming. Eriksen, out since suffering a cardiac arrest playing for Denmark last summer, was given a standing ovation by both sets of fans when he replaced Mathias Jensen.

Brentford started to exert some pressure on United following Eriksen’s introduction, and Howe responded by sending on Guimaraes.

Guimaraes quickly settled Newcastle down with a series of neat touches and passes, and United saw the game out.

Howe and his players thanked the club’s supporters for their backing after the final whisxtle, and Joelinton was the last player to leave the pitch. He lingered to applaud fans as they chanted the “he’s Brazilian” song.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Willock (Lascelles, 83), Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron, 90), Murphy (Guimaraes, 64), Wood. Subs not used: Darlow, Dummett, Fernandez, Manquillo, Gayle, Longstaff.

