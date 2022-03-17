Newcastle United fans buzzing with midfield line-up at Everton as two key players return

Newcastle United fans have been reacting to the line-up to face Everton at Goodison Park.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 6:55 pm

Eddie Howe made three changes to the side that lost 1-0 at Chelsea on Sunday with Joe Willock, Joelinton, Ryan Fraser and Emil Krafth coming back into the side in place of Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy and Javier Manquillo.

Willock and Joelinton missed the match at Stamford Bridge due to illness and a groin issue respectively while Fraser dropped to the bench after picking up a slight hamstring strain.

The Scottish winger has scored more goals against Everton (four) than he has against any other Premier League side. Allan Saint-Maximin remains on the bench, extending his run of matches without starting to six.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Joelinton of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Brentford and Newcastle United at Brentford Community Stadium on February 26, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Read More

Read More
Newcastle United's Callum Wilson issues positive injury update

NUFC XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Guimaraes, Joelinton, Willock; Almiron, Fraser, Wood

Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Manquillo, Murphy, Gayle, Longstaff

Here’s how Newcastle fans reacted to the team…

@KeyTweetsThings: “Feel like if Miggy doesn’t perform today that’s him done. With Maxi surely 100% fit in the next game, and Murphy seemingly better than Miggy aswell, cannot see him pipping anyone to a start in the future. Go on Miggy, give us a masterclass.”

@NUFC_LEW: “THAT MIDFIELD!”

@W9VEY: “Brazilian boys gonna do bits.”

@LeeErrington: “JJ & G in the midfield good to see the lads back. #NUFC #EddieHowesBlackAndWhiteArmy #HWTL.”

@Louie_Von05: “Very happy with the team selection tonight, 2-1 Newcastle.”

@StephenEdwardG4: “Not a bad lineup. Would have preferred Manquillo and ASM for Krafth and Almiron but not a bad 11 at all. Almiron’s unpredictability could actually be a blessing.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

EvertonAllan Saint-MaximinEmil KrafthJoe Willock