Eddie Howe made three changes to the side that lost 1-0 at Chelsea on Sunday with Joe Willock, Joelinton, Ryan Fraser and Emil Krafth coming back into the side in place of Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy and Javier Manquillo.

Willock and Joelinton missed the match at Stamford Bridge due to illness and a groin issue respectively while Fraser dropped to the bench after picking up a slight hamstring strain.

The Scottish winger has scored more goals against Everton (four) than he has against any other Premier League side. Allan Saint-Maximin remains on the bench, extending his run of matches without starting to six.

NUFC XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Guimaraes, Joelinton, Willock; Almiron, Fraser, Wood

Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Manquillo, Murphy, Gayle, Longstaff

@KeyTweetsThings: “Feel like if Miggy doesn’t perform today that’s him done. With Maxi surely 100% fit in the next game, and Murphy seemingly better than Miggy aswell, cannot see him pipping anyone to a start in the future. Go on Miggy, give us a masterclass.”

@NUFC_LEW: “THAT MIDFIELD!”

@W9VEY: “Brazilian boys gonna do bits.”

@LeeErrington: “JJ & G in the midfield good to see the lads back. #NUFC #EddieHowesBlackAndWhiteArmy #HWTL.”

@Louie_Von05: “Very happy with the team selection tonight, 2-1 Newcastle.”

@StephenEdwardG4: “Not a bad lineup. Would have preferred Manquillo and ASM for Krafth and Almiron but not a bad 11 at all. Almiron’s unpredictability could actually be a blessing.”

