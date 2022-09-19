News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United fans face travel disruption

Newcastle United fans are facing travel disruption on their journey to Fulham.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 19th September 2022, 2:13 pm

Planned strikes by train drivers, which was called off as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, have been rearranged for October 1 and 5.

Newcastle take on Fulham a week on Saturday, and the club have been given a 2,300-ticket allocation for the game at Craven Cottage, which follows a two-week international break.

Train operator LNER are “reviewing” how the strike will affect their Newcastle to London timetable. LNER have suspended ticket sales for strike days after the new dates for industrial action were announced by drivers’ union ASLEF, though many fans had already booked themselves on trains.

Last weekend’s fixture between Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace was originally postponed due to the rail strike. ASLEF will not be making a public comment until after the former monarch’s funeral, which was being held today.

