Planned strikes by train drivers, which was called off as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, have been rearranged for October 1 and 5.

Newcastle take on Fulham a week on Saturday, and the club have been given a 2,300-ticket allocation for the game at Craven Cottage, which follows a two-week international break.

A LNER train at London Kings Cross.

Train operator LNER are “reviewing” how the strike will affect their Newcastle to London timetable. LNER have suspended ticket sales for strike days after the new dates for industrial action were announced by drivers’ union ASLEF, though many fans had already booked themselves on trains.