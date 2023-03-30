Newcastle announced on March 27 that they were to auction shirts of the whole squad from the final against Manchester United to raise funds for The Red Cross Earthquake Appeal.

Though the shirts are confirmed to not be match worn by the players, they were prepared for the match.

All shirts are signed, feature embroidery and Carabao Cup sleeve patches and come with a certificate of authenticity.

The LED board shows an image of former Premier League player Christian Atsu. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

The Red Cross Earthquake appeal is assisting the Turkish Red Crescent and Syrian Arab Red Crescent, who provide earthquake victims with essentials and first aid.

The Ghanaian winger played for the club between 2017-2021 making 121 appearances and scoring eight goals, including a memorable free-kick against Cardiff City as Newcastle were promoted to the Premier League under Rafa Benitez.

So far the club has raised over £21,000, with Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Kieran Trippier’s shirts having the highest bids: £5,000, £2,750 and £1,706 respectively.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe coached Atsu at Bournemouth when he was on loan at the Cherries from Chelsea.

Speaking to the media last month, Howe said: “To wake up to that news was devastating, for me and for everyone associated with Newcastle.”