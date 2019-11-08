Newcastle United fans make 11th-hour move ahead of Strawberry Place decision
A late objection has been lodged against plans to develop land next to St James’s Park.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 8:46 am
Newcastle City Council’s planning committee is due to consider the proposed Strawberry Place development today.
There were objections from fans over fears that the scheme will change the city’s iconic skyline – and stop further expansion of Newcastle United’s home.
The Newcastle United Supporters Trust have written to the council after the developer amended its plans.
They have asked that the decision be instead made in next month.