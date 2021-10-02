Newcastle United fans' mixed reaction to unchanged team against Wolves as Dwight Gayle left on bench again

Despite playing for the Under-23’s during their 4-1 win over Middlesbrough last night, Elliot Anderson has been named on the Newcastle United bench today.

He will sit alongside Dwight Gayle who has, once again, been named as a substitute in the Premier League and Bruce’s decision to omit Gayle has seemingly split the fan base.

Here, we take a look at some of the reaction to Newcastle United’s team news:

@bigdanny185: Struggled to score last week so this week we play the same team and leave our strikers on the bench. Good job!

@CTNatural: Gayle is our best striker after Wilson & yet he does not get a game feel for him he should of been sold in the summer #nufc #WOLNEW

@WolverSteve: Makes sense to me, come on lads!

@RazzleDazzle_26: Would love to know what Fabian Schar has to do to get a start

Dwight Gayle has once again been named on the Newcastle United bench (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

@decarteret_john: Have to start playing Gayle. We need goals.

@DanielK19594026: Would like to see Anderson & gayle on around the 70th minute!!

@greggas90: Other managers change the team when you dont get the result you want, Steve Bruce on other hand sees somekind of positive in every game!! #nufc

@bobblestea: Would swap Joe for Gayle but work with what we’ve got I suppose

@Clappertron: Unchanged is not the positive you think it is when NUFC are concerned…

@eggnchips2: Actually don't really have any issues with this...would rather 11 players, who played together in the last game, had a chance at building on that performance rather than trying to change for change sake.

