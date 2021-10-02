Newcastle United fans' mixed reaction to unchanged team against Wolves as Dwight Gayle left on bench again

Steve Bruce has named an unchanged team for today’s clash with Wolves.

By Joe Buck
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 2:25 pm

Despite playing for the Under-23’s during their 4-1 win over Middlesbrough last night, Elliot Anderson has been named on the Newcastle United bench today.

He will sit alongside Dwight Gayle who has, once again, been named as a substitute in the Premier League and Bruce’s decision to omit Gayle has seemingly split the fan base.

Here, we take a look at some of the reaction to Newcastle United’s team news:

@bigdanny185: Struggled to score last week so this week we play the same team and leave our strikers on the bench. Good job!

@CTNatural: Gayle is our best striker after Wilson & yet he does not get a game feel for him he should of been sold in the summer #nufc #WOLNEW

@WolverSteve: Makes sense to me, come on lads!

@RazzleDazzle_26: Would love to know what Fabian Schar has to do to get a start

Dwight Gayle has once again been named on the Newcastle United bench (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

@decarteret_john: Have to start playing Gayle. We need goals.

@DanielK19594026: Would like to see Anderson & gayle on around the 70th minute!!

@greggas90: Other managers change the team when you dont get the result you want, Steve Bruce on other hand sees somekind of positive in every game!! #nufc

@bobblestea: Would swap Joe for Gayle but work with what we’ve got I suppose

@Clappertron: Unchanged is not the positive you think it is when NUFC are concerned…

@eggnchips2: Actually don't really have any issues with this...would rather 11 players, who played together in the last game, had a chance at building on that performance rather than trying to change for change sake.

