Ahead of Newcastle’s Premier League match against Liverpool at St James’s Park, a Wor Flags display in the East Stand of the ground honoured the legendary former manager.

A huge surfer flag was unveiled in the East Stand ahead of kick-off along with Sir Bobby’s famous quote: ‘What is a club in any case?’

Sir Bobby was Newcastle manager from 1999 until 2004, leading the club to fourth, third and fifth place finishes in the Premier League. Current Magpies boss Eddie Howe paid his respects, laying flowers at the Sir Bobby Robson statue outside St James’s Park.