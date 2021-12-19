Newcastle United fans predict '10-0' loss after seeing Eddie Howe's starting XI to face Manchester City

Newcastle United fans have been quick to react to Eddie Howe’s starting XI this afternoon.

By James Copley
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 1:04 pm

The Tyneside club have won just once in the Premier League all season with the Magpies second from bottom having earned 10 points.

But there is a silver lining, with the transfer window just around the corner, new coach Eddie Howe is set to be handed significant funds to strengthen his squad following the Saudi-backed takeover.

Newcastle face Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon.

Here, we take a look at how Newcastle United fans have reacted to Eddie Howe’s starting XI:

@noahtbhh: “10-0 loss”

@eoinsmc: “I genuinely mean it that Eddie Howe should be sacked for playing Kieran Clark.”

@KierenW6: “Ciaran Clark should never play for this club again after what he did against Norwich.”

Eddie Howe.

@SuperSchar: “I hate that Lewis got injured his been so good last couple games, I feel so unsafe with this back line. I hope we don’t get spanked like Leeds did…

