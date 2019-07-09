Mike Ashley.

Several fan groups have united together to ask fans to stand up against the controversial Toon owner after growing sick of his reign at St James’s Park.

The statement says: “Ashley is wrong for this club and he is wrong if he thinks he has a future here. He does not give or build, he only knows how to take and throw his weight around.

“His bottom-line approach will see this club fail.

“What we need is a message. Not just to Ashley but also to the Premier League and football as a whole, that this man is toxic. Your brand will be tarnished and

your product degraded. The ‘best league in the world’ seeming tolerant of a club existing solely to promote one of the country’s most loathed brands. We need him gone from our club.

“Many will say it’s impossible to achieve, that he doesn’t care what we do or say or think but what is it we’ve criticised Ashley for most? A lack of ambition. Now it’s time we become the counterweight - the ultimate display of ambition.

“We call on all NUFC supporters to show the world that we will not take it lying down, that we will no longer stand idly by while he systematically and deliberately destroys this once great club.

“Our initial aim is to mobilise a boycott of the Arsenal game (#BoycottArsenal) on the 11th of August with details and plans to boycott future games to be announced in the coming

weeks. This is step one in our plan to starve Mike Ashley of the thing he desires most: money.

“That’s why we will be focusing on a full boycott of matchday activities at St James’ Park going forward (#BoycottSJP) and this will be our mantra until the club has new

ownership.”