Newcastle United fans send 10-word message to the rest of the Premier League ahead of Fulham
Newcastle United fans reiterated a quote from Eddie Howe ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Fulham at St James’s Park
The pre-match Wor Flags display saw a large banner showed Newcastle boss Eddie Howe along with one of his quotes: “We’re not here to be popular, we’re here to compete.”
Howe’s quote is in reference to his United side frustrating teams such as Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in the Premier League so far this season. All four teams were charged by the Football Association for their conduct during matches against The Magpies this season.
Newcastle have been able to ruffle a few feathers at the top end of the table this season and head into the second half of the campaign chasing a Champions League spot.