The pre-match Wor Flags display saw a large banner showed Newcastle boss Eddie Howe along with one of his quotes: “We’re not here to be popular, we’re here to compete.”

Howe’s quote is in reference to his United side frustrating teams such as Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in the Premier League so far this season. All four teams were charged by the Football Association for their conduct during matches against The Magpies this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad