Fans last supported the club away from home on March 7 last year, when a goal from Allan Saint-Maximin gave the club a 1-0 Premier League win over Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Football went behind closed doors late that season due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a limited number of supporters only returned for Newcastle’s final home game last term, a 1-0 win over Sheffield United. No away fans were allowed inside Craven Cottage for the club’s season-ending game against Fulham.

However, pre-season opponents Doncaster Rovers – who host Steve Bruce’s side at the 15,000-capacity Keepmoat Stadium on July 23 (7pm kick-off) – have confirmed that United will be selling away tickets for the fixture.

The game will be all-ticket, and there will be “social distancing between all groups”, according to the League One club.

The Keepmoat Stadium.