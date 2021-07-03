Newcastle United fans set for first awayday in 16 months
Newcastle United fans are set for their first awayday in more than 16 months.
Fans last supported the club away from home on March 7 last year, when a goal from Allan Saint-Maximin gave the club a 1-0 Premier League win over Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium.
Football went behind closed doors late that season due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a limited number of supporters only returned for Newcastle’s final home game last term, a 1-0 win over Sheffield United. No away fans were allowed inside Craven Cottage for the club’s season-ending game against Fulham.
However, pre-season opponents Doncaster Rovers – who host Steve Bruce’s side at the 15,000-capacity Keepmoat Stadium on July 23 (7pm kick-off) – have confirmed that United will be selling away tickets for the fixture.
The game will be all-ticket, and there will be “social distancing between all groups”, according to the League One club.