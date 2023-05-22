News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United fans set the tone perfectly with 14-word St James’ Park message v Leicester City

Wor Flags signed off from a memorable 2022-23 season for Newcastle United in stunning fashion ahead of the match against Leicester City at St James’ Park.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 22nd May 2023, 20:07 BST- 1 min read

Wor Flags displays have been a staple of the matchday experience at St James’ Park all season, taking place during every home match as well as the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

And ahead of the crucial match at home to Leicester, a special display involving the whole stadium was put together in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

As flags waved in the Gallowgate, Leazes and Milburn Stands, a surfer banner the height and width of the East Stand was unveiled, illustrating Eddie Howe and members of the 2022-23 Newcastle squad along with the message: “Hard work pays off. Dreams come true. Bad times don’t last. But legends do.”

Newcastle need just a point from their final two games to secure Champions League football for the first time in over 20 years.

