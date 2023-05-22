Wor Flags displays have been a staple of the matchday experience at St James’ Park all season, taking place during every home match as well as the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

And ahead of the crucial match at home to Leicester, a special display involving the whole stadium was put together in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As flags waved in the Gallowgate, Leazes and Milburn Stands, a surfer banner the height and width of the East Stand was unveiled, illustrating Eddie Howe and members of the 2022-23 Newcastle squad along with the message: “Hard work pays off. Dreams come true. Bad times don’t last. But legends do.”