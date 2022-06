Premier League clubs today unanimously agreed to maintain the cap on away ticket prices for the next three seasons.

The cap was introduced in the 2016/17 season to keep costs down for travelling fans.

A statement read: “All clubs recognise the crucial importance of supporters in generating the best possible atmosphere at matches, and acknowledge the additional travel costs involved when following a team away from home.”

The cap will be reviewed in 2025.