WATCH: Newcastle United fans take over Milan district ahead of Champions League opener
Newcastle United supporters are already in fine voice in preparation for Tuesday night’s Champions League group stage opener against AC Milan.
Around 3,900 Newcastle fans are expected in the San Siro for the club’s first Champions League match in over 20 years.
Ahead of the game, many supporters congregated in the Naviglio Grande area of the city as black and white shirts and Newcastle flags lined the canals.
Our Newcastle United writer Dominic Scurr was on location to film a quick walkthrough of the area during a sunny Tuesday morning in Milan.
We will have further updates ahead of the game and from the match at the San Siro later this evening with kick-off at 5:45pm BST (6:45pm local time).
It will be a new experience for many Newcastle fans as well as head coach Eddie Howe himself, who admitted ahead of the game: “I’ve never attended a UCL game - I’ve also been too busy working! It will be a proud moment for everyone after so long away. We have to be at our best.
“We want to do as well as we can. We want to be very competitive. We want to show our style of play.
“First and foremost the competitive nature in our game has to be there.”