Newcastle United fans will love what Duncan Ferguson has told his son about the club

Young Ferguson made his under-23s debut during a hearted 2-1 defeat to League Two side Harrogate Town in a pre-season friendly on Sunday afternoon.

The 18-year-old was a second-half substitute – and was involved in Kyle Crossley’s equaliser at the EnviroVent Stadium – to follow in his father’s footsteps of also wearing the black and white shirt.

But to help his son progress all the way into the first team, Duncan has given some fatherly advice – which will undoubtedly go down well with the Magpies fanbase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Ferguson in action for Newcastle United under-23s at Harrogate Town. (Photo credit: Frank Reid)

“He's very happy for me and told me to go out and just do my best,” the young striker said.

"The fans are unbelievable and he was so happy when he was here. He really enjoyed the atmosphere so he has said to work your hardest, fight for the team and be a team player.

"That's all you can give and the Newcastle fans will always back you. Hopefully, I can keep going and work my absolute hardest for the team.

"The club has been fantastic so far, both the lads and staff. I'm over the moon to be here and to play some minutes for the club is a great honour.

"Hopefully, there's more to come and I can't wait to get into the rhythm of the season and being a Newcastle player.”

Ferguson is next in action for United’s second string at National League North side Darlington on Saturday.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.