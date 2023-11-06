Newcastle United fans will love what Kieran Trippier did after Arsenal win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kieran Trippier started the match at right-back before switching to left-back at half-time after Dan Burn’s back injury as Newcastle won 1-0 thanks to Anthony Gordon’s second half strike.

The win sees Newcastle remain sixth in the Premier League table after 11 matches as Eddie Howe’s side made it seven matches unbeaten in the league heading into Tuesday night’s Champions League match at Borussia Dortmund.

And the Magpies vice captain was keen to analyse Saturday’s win with his wife Charlotte taking to Instagram to post a video of Trippier watching the 1-0 win over Arsenal back on television on Sunday along with the caption: “No days off for KT. Watching last night’s game back for the second time. #grafter #ambitious.”

Trippier has been a mainstay in the Newcastle team since the start of last season, missing only one match - the 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup in September. The England right-back has registered seven assists in 15 matches so far this campaign in all competitions.

The 33-year-old was Newcastle’s first signing under Eddie Howe as he joined from Atletico Madrid for £12million in January 2022. Trippier has since made 68 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.