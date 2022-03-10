Newcastle United fans with Chelsea away tickets issued with Government guidance following Roman Abramovich sanctions
Newcastle United fans will be able to attend Sunday’s game at Stamford Bridge, according to Government guidance.
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was today hit with sanctions, including an asset freeze, in response to his ties to Vladimir Putin in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The club will be given a special licence to continue operation, but Abramovich is not able to sell it. Also, Chelsea are no longer able to sell matchday tickets. However, season-ticket holders, and supporters who have already bought tickets for individual, can attend fixtures, according to the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI).
An OFSI blog post read: “As it is also prohibited to make funds or economic resources available to any individual or entity subject to an asset freeze, the General Licence also outlines permissions for those wishing to attend a match.
“Anyone who has already purchased a ticket for a fixture, or has a club season ticket, can attend fixtures and purchase refreshments while attending these fixtures.”